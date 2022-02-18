Crews responded to structure fire near northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a structure fire near northwest Amarillo this morning.

According to the press release, the Amarillo Fire Department was near BSA hospital just before noon today on a report of smoke.

The first unit arrived and found smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Fire crews laddered the building and went to the roof to investigate.

When Firefighters reached the rooftop they discovered the smoke was coming from a vent pipe that led down to the basement.

Crews made their way to the basement and saw that transients had been burning copper wire in the incenerator, which was causing the smoke to vent out the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with a water pump can and called it under control at 11:39 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office ruled this fire “incendiary” caused by burning copper wire.

