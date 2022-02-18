Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

City of Amarillo presented AMI project, to help residents conserve water

The City of Amarillo is proposing a slight increase in its tax rate for the 2018 to 2019 fiscal...
The City of Amarillo is proposing a slight increase in its tax rate for the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year. (SOURCE: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo presented the Automated Metering Infrastructure project today.

The project aims to modernize how residents use and monitor water to help them conserve the resource and money in their wallets.

The $28.5 million project will be funded with a zero-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board which will save the city around $8 million.

The city will begin the upgrades in April and estimate completing the project in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media

Latest News

Canyon ISD has responded to the controversy surrounding the district’s suicide prevention...
Canyon ISD responds to controversy surrounding suicide prevention program
Northwest Amarillo structure fire
Crews responded to structure fire near northwest Amarillo
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
Firefighters are on the scene
Crews responded to structure fire near southeast Amarillo, reason ‘undetermined’