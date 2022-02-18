City of Amarillo presented AMI project, to help residents conserve water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo presented the Automated Metering Infrastructure project today.

The project aims to modernize how residents use and monitor water to help them conserve the resource and money in their wallets.

The $28.5 million project will be funded with a zero-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board which will save the city around $8 million.

The city will begin the upgrades in April and estimate completing the project in the spring of 2024.

