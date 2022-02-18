Canyon ISD responds to controversy surrounding suicide prevention program

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has responded to the controversy surrounding the district’s suicide prevention program’s mention of LGBTQ issues.

The School Health Advisory Committee met this week. A vote was taken by a sub-committee whether certain content should be part of their program.

Their recommendation will move to the full School Advisory Board.

In question, is the inclusion of the LGBTQ content.

The two sides involve whether or not the curriculum is pushing a politically motivated agenda, or the other side, offering a space for students who identify as LGBTQ plus to find understanding and acceptance.

According to the CDC, a study of children in grades seven through 12 found lesbian, gay and bisexual youth were more than twice as likely to have attempted suicide as their heterosexual peers.

In a statement, Canyon ISD says the School Health Advisory Committee has voted as 12 to keep the program and 11 to discontinue.

Some members of the community raised concerns regarding content within the suicide prevention program, “teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA),” being used at Canyon High School. CISD’s School Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) formed a subcommittee to thoroughly review the program. This subcommittee would report to the full SHAC committee to vote on a recommendation that would be brought to the CISD School Board. On Tuesday, February 15, the subcommittee reported the pros and cons of the program. Public comment was accepted. The full SHAC committee has voted as 12 to keep the program and 11 to discontinue.

