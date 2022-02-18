Who's Hiring?
Canyon ISD responds to controversy surrounding suicide prevention program

Canyon ISD has responded to the controversy surrounding the district’s suicide prevention program’s mention of LGBTQ issues.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has responded to the controversy surrounding the district’s suicide prevention program’s mention of LGBTQ issues.

The School Health Advisory Committee met this week. A vote was taken by a sub-committee whether certain content should be part of their program.

Their recommendation will move to the full School Advisory Board.

In question, is the inclusion of the LGBTQ content.

The two sides involve whether or not the curriculum is pushing a politically motivated agenda, or the other side, offering a space for students who identify as LGBTQ plus to find understanding and acceptance.

According to the CDC, a study of children in grades seven through 12 found lesbian, gay and bisexual youth were more than twice as likely to have attempted suicide as their heterosexual peers.

In a statement, Canyon ISD says the School Health Advisory Committee has voted as 12 to keep the program and 11 to discontinue.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

