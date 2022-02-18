Bivins Foundation provides grant for new place for WT Nursing program to study and recharge

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University student nurses have a new place to study and recharge, due to a grant from Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Feb. 17 approved a proposal to name a student lounge in the Bivins Foundation’s honor in the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor at Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center in downtown Amarillo.

The Mary E. Bivins Student Lounge is located on the second floor of the center, which was completely renovated ahead of classes beginning in fall 2021.

The fundraising effort to accomplish that transformation included a $250,000 grant from the Bivins Foundation.

“With a focus on services to the elderly, the Mary E. Bivins Foundation understands the importance of this facility to prepare students for employment in the medical field,” said Katharyn Wiegand, president and CEO of the foundation. “We are proud to partner with West Texas A&M University to enhance the number of skilled nurses available to serve residents of the Texas Panhandle.”

Moving WT’s nursing program to the downtown center is part of the University’s proactive efforts to address nursing shortages in the Texas Panhandle by ultimately doubling the number of graduates the program produces.

