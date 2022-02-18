Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bivins Foundation provides grant for new place for WT Nursing program to study and recharge

Historic Gift Will Fund Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor for WT
Historic Gift Will Fund Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor for WT(WT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University student nurses have a new place to study and recharge, due to a grant from Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Feb. 17 approved a proposal to name a student lounge in the Bivins Foundation’s honor in the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor at Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center in downtown Amarillo.

The Mary E. Bivins Student Lounge is located on the second floor of the center, which was completely renovated ahead of classes beginning in fall 2021.

The fundraising effort to accomplish that transformation included a $250,000 grant from the Bivins Foundation.

“With a focus on services to the elderly, the Mary E. Bivins Foundation understands the importance of this facility to prepare students for employment in the medical field,” said Katharyn Wiegand, president and CEO of the foundation. “We are proud to partner with West Texas A&M University to enhance the number of skilled nurses available to serve residents of the Texas Panhandle.”

Moving WT’s nursing program to the downtown center is part of the University’s proactive efforts to address nursing shortages in the Texas Panhandle by ultimately doubling the number of graduates the program produces.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth. (Source:...
Pharr, Texas police seize more than $10 million worth of liquid meth

Latest News

Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
A video of a dog being dragged behind a white truck Thursday night through a street in Borger...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Video of dog dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
St. Ann's Catholic Church in Canyon.
St. Ann’s to hold annual Czech Sausage Dinner