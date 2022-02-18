Big warm up this weekend!

After a chilly day yesterday, highs today will be in the upper 50s with light winds and plentiful sunshine. Saturday will be much like today with sunny skies and warm highs into the mid 60s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with sunny skies. The only downside of our weekend forecast is winds will be a tad bit breezy from the SW at 15-25mph. With the dry conditions, warm weather, and low humidity, fire danger will be an issue this weekend so be cautious and avoid any burning!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.