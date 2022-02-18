Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Big warm up this weekend!

Forecast highs for today
Forecast highs for today(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a chilly day yesterday, highs today will be in the upper 50s with light winds and plentiful sunshine. Saturday will be much like today with sunny skies and warm highs into the mid 60s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with sunny skies. The only downside of our weekend forecast is winds will be a tad bit breezy from the SW at 15-25mph. With the dry conditions, warm weather, and low humidity, fire danger will be an issue this weekend so be cautious and avoid any burning!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth. (Source:...
Pharr, Texas police seize more than $10 million worth of liquid meth

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Up Through The Weekend
Warmer Through The Weekend
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
Doppler Dave Tracks Improving Weather
WEATHER
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave