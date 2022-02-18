Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Area Championship success for 2A No. 1 Gruver, No. 10 Wellington and No. 9 Panhandle

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL Area Championship round of girls high school basketball playoffs faired in favor of many TABC top-ranked teams.

SCORES

4A

Dumas 41, Seminole 88

3A

Denver City 24, Bushland 62

No. 7 Shallowater 73, Muleshoe 32

No. 1 Canadian 58, Littlefield 31

2A

Lockney 31, No. 9 Panhandle 74

Olton 22, No. 1 Gruver 78

Farwell 39, No. 10 Wellington 58

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near 6th and Belleview in Amarillo

Latest News

The Randall Raiders celebrated signing day for senior Caden Blackwell on Thursday. He will...
Randall’s Caden Blackwell inks offer to Oklahoma Panhandle State University
The Amarillo Wranglers have struggled as of late, but not because of a lack of talent. Two...
Skrastins and Prohorenkovs sign DI college hockey in Wranglers’ inaugural season
Gruver senior Bailey Maupin celebrates bucket against Canadian.
2A No. 1 Gruver prepared for Area Championship rematch against Olton
VIDEO:Randall middle blocker Julia Woolsey signed to OPSU volleyball