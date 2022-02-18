Area Championship success for 2A No. 1 Gruver, No. 10 Wellington and No. 9 Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL Area Championship round of girls high school basketball playoffs faired in favor of many TABC top-ranked teams.
SCORES
4A
Dumas 41, Seminole 88
3A
Denver City 24, Bushland 62
No. 7 Shallowater 73, Muleshoe 32
No. 1 Canadian 58, Littlefield 31
2A
Lockney 31, No. 9 Panhandle 74
Olton 22, No. 1 Gruver 78
Farwell 39, No. 10 Wellington 58
