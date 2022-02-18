Amarillo ISD property taxes could be increasing to $162 a year if bond proposals pass in May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Property taxes on an average Amarillo ISD home could be going up $162 a year if several bond proposals pass in May election.
The district’s board voted today to approve four bond proposals totaling $286 million.
The largest proposal is to replace Austin Middle School, high and middle school fine arts additions and renovations and elementary and middle school gym air conditioning.
Other possibilities include replacing stands in Dick Bivins Stadium, an indoor competition pool and activity facilities at four high schools.
The Bond propositions are as follows:
Bond Proposition A: $180.6 million
- Austin Middle School Replacement
- Austin Middle School, high and middle school fine arts additions and renovations
- Elementary and middle school gym air conditioning
- Middle School Secured Entrances
- Elementary School Perimeter Fencing
- Window Replacement at 12 Campuses
- Roof Replacements
- Exterior Lighting Allowances for Some Athletic Fields
- Technology Network Cabling Updates
Bond Proposition B: $19 million
- Dick Bivins Stadium - Replace Stands and Add 2 lanes to the track
Bond Proposition C: $38.3 million
- Natatorium - 50-meter Indoor Practice and Competition Swimming Pool
Bond Proposition D: $48 million
- Multi-purpose indoor activity facilities at the 4 traditional high schools
