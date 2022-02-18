Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo ISD property taxes could be increasing to $162 a year if bond proposals pass in May election

Source: Amarillo ISD
Source: Amarillo ISD(Amarillo ISD)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Property taxes on an average Amarillo ISD home could be going up $162 a year if several bond proposals pass in May election.

The district’s board voted today to approve four bond proposals totaling $286 million.

The largest proposal is to replace Austin Middle School, high and middle school fine arts additions and renovations and elementary and middle school gym air conditioning.

Other possibilities include replacing stands in Dick Bivins Stadium, an indoor competition pool and activity facilities at four high schools.

The Bond propositions are as follows:

Bond Proposition A: $180.6 million

  • Austin Middle School Replacement
  • Austin Middle School, high and middle school fine arts additions and renovations
  • Elementary and middle school gym air conditioning
  • Middle School Secured Entrances
  • Elementary School Perimeter Fencing
  • Window Replacement at 12 Campuses
  • Roof Replacements
  • Exterior Lighting Allowances for Some Athletic Fields
  • Technology Network Cabling Updates

Bond Proposition B: $19 million

  • Dick Bivins Stadium - Replace Stands and Add 2 lanes to the track

Bond Proposition C: $38.3 million

  • Natatorium - 50-meter Indoor Practice and Competition Swimming Pool

Bond Proposition D: $48 million

  • Multi-purpose indoor activity facilities at the 4 traditional high schools

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media

Latest News

City of Portales
Hiring event in Portales seeks employers who need positions filled for Roosevelt County
Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment
Northwest Amarillo structure fire
Crews responded to structure fire near northwest Amarillo
St. Ann's Catholic Church in Canyon.
St. Ann’s to hold annual Czech Sausage Dinner