Amarillo ISD property taxes could be increasing to $162 a year if bond proposals pass in May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Property taxes on an average Amarillo ISD home could be going up $162 a year if several bond proposals pass in May election.

The district’s board voted today to approve four bond proposals totaling $286 million.

The largest proposal is to replace Austin Middle School, high and middle school fine arts additions and renovations and elementary and middle school gym air conditioning.

Other possibilities include replacing stands in Dick Bivins Stadium, an indoor competition pool and activity facilities at four high schools.

The Bond propositions are as follows:

Bond Proposition A: $180.6 million

Austin Middle School Replacement

Austin Middle School, high and middle school fine arts additions and renovations

Elementary and middle school gym air conditioning

Middle School Secured Entrances

Elementary School Perimeter Fencing

Window Replacement at 12 Campuses

Roof Replacements

Exterior Lighting Allowances for Some Athletic Fields

Technology Network Cabling Updates

Bond Proposition B: $19 million

Dick Bivins Stadium - Replace Stands and Add 2 lanes to the track

Bond Proposition C: $38.3 million

Natatorium - 50-meter Indoor Practice and Competition Swimming Pool

Bond Proposition D: $48 million

Multi-purpose indoor activity facilities at the 4 traditional high schools

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.