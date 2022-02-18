Who's Hiring?
Amarillo illegal dumping task force announces decline of reports in the area

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo illegal dumping task force met today announcing a decline in illegal dumping reports in the area.

Last year the high was at 1,200 existing sites, now it’s around 200.

Amarillo’s Director of Public Works, Donny Hooper, says the main reason in the decline is because of aggressive reporting with video cameras.

“So, in the areas where we’ve first put in one of our main cameras, we were seeing three to four violations per week in that area,” said Hooper. “Now that, that camera is in place for a while, its dropped down to where we see one maybe every two weeks in that location.”

To maintain a low number of reports, the city purchased 10 portable cameras that can be placed in hot spots around the city.

The Potter County Attorney’s Office says they’ve received few cases right now since dumping is a crime mostly occurring in the summer, but they share the video evidence will increase conviction rates.

“If we get a tip, we may not have the same kind of success that we do if we got video evidence,” said Scott Brumley, Potter County Attorney. “If we got video evidence of it, the success rate is remarkably high.”

The next project the task force is working on is to make is easier for pickup crews to report dump sites.

“We’re in the process now of researching ways that we can have a push button inside of their trucks that could activate our GPS system to let us know in our reporting software that we actually found a location that has illegal dumping, and we can go back and track those areas and see it globally on a GPS map,” said Hooper.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

