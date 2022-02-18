50 wrestlers to represent the Texas Panhandle at the UIL State Meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle will be well-represented in the UIL 5A State Wrestling Meet that runs Friday, February 18 through Saturday in Cypress. 50 wrestlers are battling for a chance to win a title.

The Randall boys and girls squads are looking to defend their team State Championship while the Dumas boys are on a roll after winning the District 3-5A and Region 1-5A title. Eight of the 14 individual regional champions came from the Panhandle on the boys’ side while eight of 10 on the girls’ side came from the region.

The state meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.

TEXAS PANHANDLE STATE QUALIFIERS

Dumas: Carlos Magallanes (106), Hunter Bogner (113), Brandon Smith (120), Bronson Baxter (145), Chris Hernandez (152), Jonathan Catindig (170), Cannon Speck (182), Andre Garbalena (285), Serese Guillen (95), Emily Loya (128), Elaina Morgan (138)

Randall: Kason White (106), Ashton Bennert (113), Rylan Jones (120), Aidan Medina (126), Ethan Mendoza (132), Jaryn Ortegon (102), Avery Martinez (110), Emma Heaton (148), J’nessa Reynoso (185)

Amarillo High: Jaycob Banda (113), Jaden Valdez (126), Noah Valdez (170), Levi Slaydon (182), Jamiyah Blount-Taylor (95)

Caprock: Josiah Pina (120), Richard Davila (132), Nathaniel Ruiz (138), Caleb Juarez (145), Porter Traves (195), Victoria Baldivia (102), Tatiana Garcia (119), Jaden Culifer (138), Kareli Cadena (148), Niyasia McCampbell (185)

Tascosa: Ethan Sims (106), Thomas Pacheco (132), Andres Suarez (152), Miliyah Pacheco (110)

Palo Duro: Micah Wesley (182), Victoria Vasquez (110)

Hereford: Marcos Aguilar (120), Cesar Enriquez (152)

Bushland: Caleb Rivera (170), Dally McConnell (215)

Canyon: Jeff McDonald (195), Josue Castillo (220)

Borger: Britley Lopez (95), Julia Stevens (119), Ariana Chavez (215)

