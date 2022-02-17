WT hosts Symphony Orchestra concert, featuring South Korean student soloist

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University School of Music is hosting a Symphony Orchestra concert, featuring a South Korean graduate piano student.

Minkyoung Song is performing the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the orchestra at its concert, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall.

Dr. Mark Bartley, Lilith Brainard Professor of Music, director of orchestral activities and associate director of WT’s School of Music, says that the concert promotes different experiences.

“It’s all about personal perspective, part of the big headliner is having Minkyoung Song perform the Beethoven Concerto, it’s his first concerto,” said Dr. Mark Bartley.

Song met faculty and students from WT when they visited her home country in May of 2019.

The WT musicians performed at the University of Suwon, Changwon National University, and International Performing Arts Center in Seoul.

Song went to a masterclass conducted by Dr. Choong-ha Nam, WT professor of piano, and enjoyed the class so much that she decided to apply to study at WT.

Song began earning her master’s degree in January 2021 at WT.

“I think that WT is the best environment for studying,” said Song.

Since studying at WT Song has impressed faculty with her talents.

“She is a delightful musician and an amazing pianist, and she plays the (Beethoven) piece very beautifully,” said Dr. Choong-ha Nam.

Song won the Concerto competition WT hosts and because of that she will be able to showcase her skills at the orchestra concert.

The competition is offered every other year and is open to undergraduate students and graduate students to enter.

“The competition is fierce, each of the divisions determine their finalists, and there’s a competition before the competition. There are two finalists from each division: two woodwinds, two brass, two strings, two vocalists, two pianists, and two percussionists,” said Dr. Mark Bartley.

Dr. Mark Bartley says that he chooses outside judges to pick the overall winner from the 10 musicians.

“She prevailed. She was the best of the best,” said Dr. Mark Bartley.

Dr. Choong-ha Nam, said, “She is a hardworking student and her work on Beethoven and other pieces that she is working on has been really remarkable to watch and to be a part of her journey to becoming a better musician and better pianist has been really heartwarming.”

Song is looking forward to the concert and is thankful for the opportunity to be a soloist.

“It’s such an honor to play with this great orchestra and conductor. I am very happy to play with them,” said Song.

Song hopes that the audience walks away feeling happy after the concert.

“After my performance I hope the audience who listens can get energy and cheer up in this harsh pandemic,” said Song.

Dr. Choong-ha Nam said, “The kind of variety of music that is going to be featured in this concert will be quite unique.”

The concert will feature: Hector Berlioz’s Hungarian March, Samuel Jones’ Elegy, Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.1 in C Major, and William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony.

“Having someone from the opposite side of the globe choosing to come here to study with the faculty we have here in Canyon and then for her to share her artistic vision with us and with the audience here is great. She won’t be here for very long, so this is a real opportunity to encounter great music from a great artist,” said Dr. Mark Bartley.

The concert is free and open to the community.

