U.S. Department of Labor recovers $1.3 million in unpaid wages from Dalhart potato farm

By Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced today it has recovered $1.3 million in unpaid wages from a Dalhart potato farm.

According to a news release, Larsen Farms, a unit of national company Blaine Larson Farms, didn’t pay workers overtime they were owed.

The labor department also fined Larson almost $11 thousand for a variety of violations including not reporting a coronavirus outbreak at the company’s labor camp.

A year ago, a former manager pleaded guilty to taking bribes to provide workers with visas to work at the Dalhart farm.

