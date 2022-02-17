Who's Hiring?
Thursday’s Forecast: Gusty winds and blowing snow for the morning commute

Snowfall forecast for today
Snowfall forecast for today(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST
A strong storm system is developing over the panhandles bringing gusty northerly winds and the chance of accumulating snowfall. Winds will be from the N at 20-35mph with gusts over 45 at times. Snowfall will be light to moderate at times leading to most areas seeing 1-3″ along and N of I-40. The NE panhandles will see the highest accumulations of 2-4+”, some locations there may see isolated 3-6″ of snow. Snow will begin winding down between 10am-12pm. Winds will remain gusty through 2pm leading to blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times. Be extra cautious when commuting!

FIRST ALERT: 2/16