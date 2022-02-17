Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a suspect after a manhunt following a car chase.

Police tried to stop the car in the area of 14th Avenue and Fairfield Street.

A passenger got out of the car and ran from police in the area of the Toot N Totum at 17th Avenue and Eastern.

Police say the man, identified as 38-year-old David Wayne Kimball, is wanted on a felony warrant.

As of 1:11 p.m., police were at a home on Tennant Street where he was believed to be.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police arrested him. He is being booked into the Randall County Jail for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest and a federal hold for weapons violations.

