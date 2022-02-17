Who's Hiring?
Skellytown issues boil water notice

(Source: pexels.com)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KFDA) - A boil water notice has been issued in Skellytown.

Due to precautionary measures, the Texas Commission on Environment Quality has required the city to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

In lieu of boiling, people should purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking.

Officials will issue a notice to rescind the boil water notice once the water is suitable for human consumption once more.

Those with questions can contact Skellytown City Hall at (806) 848-2477 or Ashley Sandlin (806) 848-8233.

