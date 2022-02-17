Randall middle blocker Julia Woolsey signed to OPSU volleyball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders celebrated college signing day for senior middle blocker Julia Woolsey. The first generation college senior inked her commitment to play volleyball for Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

5′10″ Woolsey makes it tough for many opposing spikers to hit around her, but it was her energy encouraged by Randall that gives her an edge at OPSU.

”Honestly I think they’re the one who gave me my confidence and my energy and I thank (Haleigh) Burns for that and every coach here,” said Woolsey. “I’ve been playing since the second grade and it’s been a dream since I was younger, so it feels like it’s finally coming true.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.