Palo Duro celebrates four football signees under first-year head coach Eric Mims

Palo Duro celebrates four football signees (Rylee Brown, Tyrese Molden, Leo Torres and Marquis Palmer).(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are already seeing growth in their football program under first-year head coach Eric Mims. Four Dons signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play college football. The Don’s recent success is building an expectation for future Palo Duro football players.

Senior captain Rylee Brown inked his letter to play tackle at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

”I’m going to be a first generation student, so that’s big for all of us and then going there to play at the next level has always been big for me,” said Brown. “It’s been a dream.”

Leo Torres will play defensive back at Wayland Baptist University.

“You know I knew we had some dogs here and that we were going to be great,” said Torres. “We just needed the coaching to help us and we got that this year. It shows out by us signing.”

Marquis Palmer committed to play center for Hardin-Simmons.

“You know we’re growing,” said Palmer. “We always had the talent, but able to expose our talent and get to the next level is real important.”

Tyrese Mosby will join Texas Lutheran as a speed rusher, middle linebacker and possibly a running back.

“It means a lot. This has been my dream ever since I was a little kid, so I’m just happy I can continue playing football,” said Mosby. “They liked my speed on the outside and how I can move around the football field and play any position they need me to.”

The Dons finished the fall 2021 season with a record of (5-5, 1-5). Palo Duro will kickoff the 2022 season against the Tascosa Rebels.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

