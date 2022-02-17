Who's Hiring?
New website launched to help Panhandle community build their skills

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new website launched today to help the Panhandle community to build their skills.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle partnered with the Downtown Women’s Center, Goodwill’s Career Resource Center and Panhandle Community Services to launch Skillup Panhandle.

It will serve as a new E-learning platform offering an extensive online library of skills training all at no cost.

Workforce Solutions says six thousand courses are available through the portal.

“Management type courses, business courses, there’s some medical courses, even some computer type courses and then there’s some that are just basic that everybody needs to learn communication, listening those are the ones that are just really basic and no matter what career, what field you’re in a lot of those type courses are something that anybody needs,” said Karla Koontz, program manager, Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

It is accessible to you 24/7.

“Sometimes life gets in the way, you’re busy with family and kids and jobs and even though people may think yes I would like to improve my skills, I’d like to get some additional education and training, sometimes finding the time to be able to do that is difficult and so, I think this is the perfect opportunity you just work it into the nooks and crannies of your life and get it in their when its convenient for you,” said Koontz.

To sign up, click here.

