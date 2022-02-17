Man wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

Officials said 23-year-old Robert Edward Holcomb is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has green eyes and blonde hair.

Those with information on Holcomb’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

