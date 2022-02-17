FirstCapital Bank hosts book drive with partner Storybridge to gather books for children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstCapital Bank of Texas has partnered with Storybridge to host a book drive to gather new and used books.

The drive is open from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18 and Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, to drop off children’s books at any FirstCapital Bank branch location in Amarillo during regular business hours.

FirstCapital Bank will be closed Feb. 21 due to Presidents Day.

