Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

FirstCapital Bank hosts book drive with partner Storybridge to gather books for children

FirstCapital Bank of Texas has partnered with Storybridge to host a book drive to gather new...
FirstCapital Bank of Texas has partnered with Storybridge to host a book drive to gather new and used books.(KCBD Video)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstCapital Bank of Texas has partnered with Storybridge to host a book drive to gather new and used books.

The drive is open from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18 and Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, to drop off children’s books at any FirstCapital Bank branch location in Amarillo during regular business hours.

FirstCapital Bank will be closed Feb. 21 due to Presidents Day.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near 6th and Belleview in Amarillo

Latest News

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
PHOTOS: Amarillo police looking for suspect on the run after car chase
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
(Source: pexels.com)
Skellytown issues boil water notice