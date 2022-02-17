Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Improving Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies are beginning to clear as our latest winter system winds down. Although the snowfall turned out to be minimal, blustery north winds and cold air put us back into a brief winter situation with cold wind chills most of the day. Winds will diminish this evening, but temps will crash into the teens by morning. Fortunately, we have sunshine and a quick warm up in the forecast. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s with 60s on Saturday and even 70s by Sunday.

