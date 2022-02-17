Who's Hiring?
Deodorant, antiperspirant sprays recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Check your medicine cabinets: The Food and Drug Administration said two kinds of deodorants and antiperspirant sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a cancer-causing chemical.

HRB Brands is recalling cans of “Brut” deodorant and antiperspirant sprays, as well as “Sure” antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene.

It is not an ingredient in the products, but unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

The FDA advises people with the products to discard them.

HRB Brands has set up a website where you can get more information on the recall and possible refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

