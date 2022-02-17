Who's Hiring?
Crews working on grass fire near Whitaker and I-40

Pantex fire
Pantex fire(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire near Whitaker and I-40.

According to Amarillo fire officials, at around 8:01 p.m., the grass fire was under control.

The fire was between 30 to 40 acres.

15 unites responded to the fire.

Road is closed from 40 to SE 3rd Street is closed from Eastern to Whitaker and Whitaker Road is closed from I-40 to 3rd.

Officials ask to please avoid the area as they are currently putting out hot spots.

Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
KFDA News at Six
