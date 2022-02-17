Amarillo Public Library in the works of adding seed library to Downtown location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library system is in the works to add something new to check out.

It is very preliminary, but the library is optimistic it will be bringing a seed library to the Downtown Public Library.

“Seed libraries are a thing, they are a thing that different libraries around the country are trying and it consists of allowing patrons to check out seeds that they can then grow in their garden,” said Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

Clopton says the library is partnering with the Randall County Master Gardners for this project.

“One of the things that’s very important to Amarillo Public Library in considering the idea of a seed library is that we’re doing it with the right kind of expertise behind it, so we would not have wanted to start a seed library on our own, but by working with Randall County Master Gardeners that allows our patrons who want to take advantage of a seed library to know that it is being prepared and maintained by people with the level of expertise that is appropriate for this project,” said Clopton.

She says by also partnering with them the library can act as a venue for them to do its mission of educating people about gardening and offer different gardening programs.

In the beginning, seeds will most likely only be offered at the Downtown library location.

It will consist of most likely sunflower seeds, vegetable seeds and some herb seeds.

The projected timeline is hoped to be completed for people to use for their late spring or early summer planting.

Library cards will be used to check out the seeds.

“The phrase ‘Check out’ is a little deceiving because there’s no expectation that you’ll bring the seeds back, but it is a way to allow people to try gardening to learn more about gardening and to do that through their library where they’re used to coming to learn how to do new things,” said Clopton.

