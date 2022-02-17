Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a tattoo shop on 6th Street Tuesday.

Around 12:18 p.m., the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a call about a suicidal person threatening to hurt himself.

At the time, there was not mention of a weapon.

The person was identified as 40-year-old Jacob Salas-Tijerina.

The caller said he had stopped responding to them and they did not know where he was.

The Amarillo Police Department Crisis Intervention Team, who are specially trained to handle situations when people are suffering from a mental health crisis, responded to investigate the call.

The officers found Salas-Tijerina at a tattoo shop near 6th Street and Belleview. Just after 1:00 p.m. CIT units went to the business to try and help him get any help he may need.

As they entered the business, officers encountered multiple employees and customers in the building.

Salas-Tijerina, armed with a gun, came out of a back room. As officers spoke with him, police say he made a statement to the officer and pointed a gun at them and the counselors.

One of the officers then fired shots at him.

The officers gave him medical aid until he could be taken to a hospital. As of this morning, he is still in life-threatening condition.

A second person, who was in a back room of the building when the shooting happened, was hit by a bullet.

The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit, as with all officer-involved shootings, and all findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

