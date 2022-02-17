Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for suspect on the run after car chase

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.(WGCL File photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.

A passenger got out of the car and ran from police in the area of the Toot N Totum at 17th Avenue and Eastern.

The driver was still in the car.

Police at the scene say a K-9 is on the way to get the scent of the suspect for the search.

Streets near Sunrise Elementary School have been blocked off.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

