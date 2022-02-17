Amarillo Fire Department increases engagement with Amarillo Medical Services to benefit community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new agreement will be guiding how the City of Amarillo’s Fire Department and its ambulance provider work to make emergency response even better.

The Amarillo Fire Department currently has five cardiac monitors used to help people with heart attacks, strokes and seizures.

Through the new agreement the city made with Amarillo Medical Services, the fire department will soon have one on all of their vehicles when they hear this sound.

The fire department has been providing advanced life support for 10 years, now Amarillo Medical Services will help them reach another level in growth

“Now we’re even moving into the realm of paramedic life support, we have 3 engines out there that can provide paramedic level care,” said Jeff Harbin, EMS captain of the Amarillo Fire Department. “Amarillo Medical Services has been a huge partner for us to help us secure training, equipment, and help us move in that direction.”

Both groups also agree in the new permit to support community education efforts like CPR training and “Stop the Bleed”.

“This is where we learn about how to stop bleeding to some lay people, and some of the schools and large businesses not just here in Amarillo but also in the region.” said Gerad Troutman, EMS medical director for the City of Amarillo.

The permit will remain in effect for 12 years.

