Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

5A No. 5 Amarillo High looking for redemption, focused on Area Championship

Amarillo High's McKenzie Smith led the Lady Sandies with 18 points.
Amarillo High's McKenzie Smith led the Lady Sandies with 18 points.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls basketball Area Championships tipoff starting Thursday and the UIL 5A No. 5 Amarillo High Lady Sandies are set to face El Paso Andress. The Golden Eagles have not met up in a long time, but Andress is not unfamiliar to playoffs.

Andress has won their first round playoff game the past eight seasons and have only advanced past the second round one of those years. The Lady Sandies are focused on one game at a time, especially after getting knocked out in the Area Championship last year.

”They’re very hungry and they understand. We’re a year older. We had a lot of young kids that played a key role last year,” said Jeff Williams, Amarillo High girls basketball head coach. “They understand the end of a playoff run and all of a sudden it’s over. It came down to the last possession last year. They’ve stayed really focused and it’s a really good leadership group of young ladies. McKenzie Smith and Briley Barnes, I mean they’ve been there.”

The Golden Eagles and Lady Sandies tipoff the Area Championship on Friday at 6 p.m. at Odessa High School.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near 6th and Belleview in Amarillo
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Abrupt and dramatic weather change as winter weather returns tonight
Isiah Williams
11-year-old boy has been located
The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.
Crews are responding to multiple fires in area, 2 homes and 8 buildings lost in Beaver County fire
The Randall County Fire Department is responding to a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane.
Grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane now contained

Latest News

Gruver senior Bailey Maupin celebrates bucket against Canadian.
2A No. 1 Gruver prepared for Area Championship rematch against Olton
The Randall Lady Raiders celebrated college signing day for senior middle blocker Julia...
Randall middle blocker Julia Woolsey signed to OPSU volleyball
Palo Duro celebrates four football signees (Rylee Brown, Tyrese Molden, Leo Torres and Marquis...
Palo Duro celebrates four football signees under first-year head coach Eric Mims
Canadian's Mattie Boyd drives baseline against Abernathy for the bucket.
3A No. 1 Canadian and Bushland advance to Area girls basketball