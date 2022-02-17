5A No. 5 Amarillo High looking for redemption, focused on Area Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls basketball Area Championships tipoff starting Thursday and the UIL 5A No. 5 Amarillo High Lady Sandies are set to face El Paso Andress. The Golden Eagles have not met up in a long time, but Andress is not unfamiliar to playoffs.

Andress has won their first round playoff game the past eight seasons and have only advanced past the second round one of those years. The Lady Sandies are focused on one game at a time, especially after getting knocked out in the Area Championship last year.

”They’re very hungry and they understand. We’re a year older. We had a lot of young kids that played a key role last year,” said Jeff Williams, Amarillo High girls basketball head coach. “They understand the end of a playoff run and all of a sudden it’s over. It came down to the last possession last year. They’ve stayed really focused and it’s a really good leadership group of young ladies. McKenzie Smith and Briley Barnes, I mean they’ve been there.”

The Golden Eagles and Lady Sandies tipoff the Area Championship on Friday at 6 p.m. at Odessa High School.

