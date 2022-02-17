2A No. 1 Gruver prepared for Area Championship rematch against Olton

GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls basketball Area Championships tipoff starting Thursday and the undefeated No. 2 Gruver Greyhounds (27-0) will battle the Olton Phillies in a rematch from last season.

Gruver is one of three teams in Texas that is still undefeated. Gruver is hungry to get back to state after winning it all two years ago. The Greyhounds are focused on one game at-a-time, so beating Olton in the Area Championship is the first priority.

”Defensive intensity. Like we have to continue to get better defensively. Making sure we’re in the right spots at the mid-line,” said Trent Lankford, Gruver girls basketball head coach. “Not letting the ball get middle, so our defense turns into our offense and it turns into it quickly when we do the right things.”

Olton and Gruver face off on Thursday, February 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Caprock High School. Last year the Greyhounds defeated the Phillies in the same round 79-28.

