United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos kicks off Make-A-Wish campaign today

United Supermarkets, Market Street & Amigos launch fundraiser for Make-A-Wish North Texas
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos has kicked off their donate-at-the-register fundraiser campaign for Make-A-Wish.

The fundraiser will run through Monday, February 28.

As with other donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at check out.

The funds raised will go to support Make-A-Wish North Texas who directly supports the region.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

