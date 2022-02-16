United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos kicks off Make-A-Wish campaign today
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos has kicked off their donate-at-the-register fundraiser campaign for Make-A-Wish.
The fundraiser will run through Monday, February 28.
As with other donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at check out.
The funds raised will go to support Make-A-Wish North Texas who directly supports the region.
