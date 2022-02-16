United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos kicks off Make-A-Wish campaign today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos has kicked off their donate-at-the-register fundraiser campaign for Make-A-Wish.

The fundraiser will run through Monday, February 28.

As with other donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at check out.

The funds raised will go to support Make-A-Wish North Texas who directly supports the region.

