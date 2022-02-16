FIRST ALERT: Abrupt and dramatic weather change as winter weather returns tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although temperatures have climbed above 70 today, we expect a return to winter weather starting tonight and intensifying tomorrow morning.

A few showers and even a heavy thunderstorm or two will be possible late this evening.

The best chance for a significant thunderstorm will be in the eastern Texas Panhandle.

First Alert possible storm (KFDA)

Cold air will then surge in behind a cold front overnight with a good 50 degree drop in temperatures. By morning, actual temps will be in the low 20′s, but north winds gusting over 30 mph will generate wind chills in the single digits.

First Alert possible storm (KFDA)

Snow is likely beginning after midnight and then continuing through the morning hours tomorrow.

The heaviest snow is expected north of the Canadian River where 3″ to 5″ may accumulate. For Amarillo, an inch or two is possible.

First Alert possible storm (KFDA)

The snow in the area will combine with strong winds to reduce visibility and begin packing on roadways.

Details with the approaching storm will become more clear tomorrow as the storm nears and your First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.