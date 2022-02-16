Who's Hiring?
Fire Weather, Severe Storms and Snow?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re tracking a very active 24-48 hour period here in the Texas panhandle region. For most of Wednesday, expect more windy conditions out of the southwest with fire danger as winds could gust upwards of 40 mph with mostly sunny and dry conditions being present. Then tonight is when things start to change, an incoming system could fire rain showers and thunderstorms in the east/southeast portions of the area tonight, then as a cold front pushes through late, any moisture will turn into snow, with several inches possible in the north, with totals lowering the further south you go.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

