Doppler Dave Tracks A Sudden Weather Change

Temperatures were above 70 degrees today, but will plunge about 50 degrees tonight as a major cold front blasts into the area. By morning, lows will be near 20 with gusty north winds creating wind chills near zero. As upper level energy approaches tonight rain showers are possible along with some thunderstorms in the eastern counties. Snow will develop after midnight and the last through the morning tomorrow. Amarillo could see a couple of inches, but 3″-5″ may accumulate in the NE part of our area. Allow extra time to reach your destination tomorrow morning as we deal with low visibility and snowy roads.

