Crews are responding to multiple fires in area, 2 homes and 8 buildings lost in Beaver County fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple fires in the area.

Beaver County:

The Oklahoma Forestry Fire, Booker County Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Beaver County.

The fire was around 850 acres that was near Bryans Corner.

Two homes and eight outbuildings were lost.

Control lines have been completed at this time and resources will be checking the fire regularly.

OFS firefighting resources responded to 36 active fires today.

Randall County:

The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.

Officials say to watch for lane closures and smoke across the roadway.

More information will be given once available.

