Crews are responding to multiple fires in area, 2 homes and 8 buildings lost in Beaver County fire

The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple fires in the area.

Beaver County:

The Oklahoma Forestry Fire, Booker County Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Beaver County.

The fire was around 850 acres that was near Bryans Corner.

Two homes and eight outbuildings were lost.

Control lines have been completed at this time and resources will be checking the fire regularly.

OFS firefighting resources responded to 36 active fires today. Balko Fire (Beaver Co.) Update: OFS Suppression Group...

Posted by Oklahoma Forestry Services on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Randall County:

The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.

Officials say to watch for lane closures and smoke across the roadway.

More information will be given once available.

