Clovis hosting ribbon-cutting for new playground at Dennis Chavez Park

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new playground at Dennis Chavez Park.

The ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The new playground which cost around $104 thousand, was funded through capital outlay funds that were received through previous New Mexico Legislative Sessions.

“The new playground at Dennis Chavez Park is part of a playground renewal program to help reinvigorate the parks and gradually upgrade the equipment. We prioritize the renovation of our playgrounds in order to both maintain a high standard of safety and improve quality of life for local youth,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Russell Hooper.

