Amarillo Zoo celebrates Daisy the Camel’s 1st birthday

The Amarillo Zoo is inviting you to join them in celebrating Daisy the Camel’s first birthday!
The Amarillo Zoo is inviting you to join them in celebrating Daisy the Camel's first birthday!
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is inviting you to join them in celebrating Daisy the Camel’s first birthday!

Daisy turns one year old today.

She came to the Amarillo Zoo in April 24, 2021, where she snatched the hearts of her keepers and the public.

The Zoo says she will celebrate with her keepers who have prepared a few camel friendly birthday treats.

Join us in saying "Happy Birthday!" to our dromedary camel, Daisy! She turns one year old today! Daisy came to the...

Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

To hear more about what’s going on at the Amarillo Zoo, watch today’s interview from The Chat:

