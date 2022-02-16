Amarillo works on new projects with San Jacinto Neighborhood Association to revitalize area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is working on new projects to solve long term issues impacting the San Jacinto neighborhood.

Dead trees and cracked sidewalks have been a long term problem in the area.

To fix this issue, the San Jacinto neighborhood Association is investing $200,000 of city bond money to make a change.

“Just the symptoms of age in an old neighborhood, especially one that has over the past 50 to 60 years had a lot of economic decline,” said Brady Clark, board member of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association. “A lot of it just comes down to just maintenance, beautification, being able to have a place you can take pride in.”

Half of the $200 thousand will be covered by property owners in the area wanting to have the repairs done.

City officials gave a rough estimate of it being nine to 10 dollars per square foot.

Clark says it will make the area safer for walking.

“You have families, you have people, you have children, they can ride their bikes up and down the sidewalks without crashing, and you keep them out of the streets,” said Clark. “If we have more people on the sidewalks walking through the community, it keeps it safer for people not having the risk of getting hit by cars.”

Before they can work on the sidewalks, the association will spend $100 thousand to remove dead trees whose large roots have pushed up the concrete in the area

“That is one of the main reasons why those sidewalks are in really poor condition,” said Emily Koller, assistant director of planning for the city of Amarillo. “These trees are really large and right in between the curb and the sidewalk.”

The city expects to work on removing the dead trees in the spring.

They will then work on the sidewalks in the summer.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.