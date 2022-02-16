Amarillo police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Isiah Williams, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and olive green tennis shoes.

Isiah was seen at around 4:20 p.m. leaving the are of Harvard Street.

If you have any information, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.