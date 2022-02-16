Amarillo police looking for missing 11-year-old boy
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Isiah Williams, has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and olive green tennis shoes.
Isiah was seen at around 4:20 p.m. leaving the are of Harvard Street.
If you have any information, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
