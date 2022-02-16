Amarillo High’s Laminack signs with TCU football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies celebrated another DI football signing. This time it was for a kicker that has made a few epic game winners. Luke Laminack inked his commitment to the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.

The No. 5 best kicker in the nation for the class of 2022 tallied 33-63 touchbacks on kickoffs, made 43-44 PATs and connected on 10-17 FGs, six of which were blocked. Laminack is ready to make an impact at TCU in the Big 12. Tommerdahl recruited Laminack when he was at Texas Tech, and he made sure to bring over the Sandie senior when he got the Special Teams job at TCU.

The Horned Frogs liked Laminack’s athleticism he also showed on the defensive side of the ball. During his senior season, Laminack intercepted 8 passes and deflected 7. Plus he totaled 41 tackles, 21 of those were solo.

”They really liked that I played another position here in high school. Just being athletic. Coach (Mark) Tommerdahl saying that I’m not afraid to make a tackle on a kickoff and I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty in practice and stuff,” said Laminack. “Just having that fast twitch muscle ability and being able to compete with, not just kickers, but other athletes as well.”

Laminack has a chance to kickoff the Horned Frogs’ season opener on Friday, September 2 at Colorado Boulder. He’ll join Tascosa’s Major Everhart in Fort Worth.

