Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo High’s Laminack signs with TCU football

Senior season kicked 33-63 touchbacks
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies celebrated another DI football signing. This time it was for a kicker that has made a few epic game winners. Luke Laminack inked his commitment to the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.

The No. 5 best kicker in the nation for the class of 2022 tallied 33-63 touchbacks on kickoffs, made 43-44 PATs and connected on 10-17 FGs, six of which were blocked. Laminack is ready to make an impact at TCU in the Big 12. Tommerdahl recruited Laminack when he was at Texas Tech, and he made sure to bring over the Sandie senior when he got the Special Teams job at TCU.

The Horned Frogs liked Laminack’s athleticism he also showed on the defensive side of the ball. During his senior season, Laminack intercepted 8 passes and deflected 7. Plus he totaled 41 tackles, 21 of those were solo.

”They really liked that I played another position here in high school. Just being athletic. Coach (Mark) Tommerdahl saying that I’m not afraid to make a tackle on a kickoff and I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty in practice and stuff,” said Laminack. “Just having that fast twitch muscle ability and being able to compete with, not just kickers, but other athletes as well.”

Laminack has a chance to kickoff the Horned Frogs’ season opener on Friday, September 2 at Colorado Boulder. He’ll join Tascosa’s Major Everhart in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near 6th and Belleview in Amarillo
Amarillo police arrest man for assault after he ‘threatened’ people with gun
1 person dies in overnight rollover
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at gas station over the weekend
Isiah Williams
11-year-old boy has been located

Latest News

GOAT
GOAT: Aidan Medina from Randall High School
VIDEO: Amarillo High’s Laminack signs with TCU football
WT's Schneider and Wayland Baptist's Barron named to Women's Basketball HOF Class of 2022
WT’s Schneider and WBU’s Barron named to Women’s Basketball HOF Class of 2022
Clarendon defeats Stratford 32-26 for the 2A Bi-District Championship.
UIL Bi-District girls basketball playoffs send Canyon, Clarendon and more to Area