Amarillo Fire Department bringing on extra staff for chance of large wildfire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This wildfire season, the Amarillo Fire Department is preparing for the chance of a large wildfire.

On a Red Flag day, when the conditions are just right for the chance of a big wildfire, the Amarillo Fire Department brings on extra staff.

AFD said off-duty fire fighters will come in to help with the grass rigs.

Normally at a station there are four firefighters riding the fire truck, but there’s two more firefighters needed to run the grass rig in case of a wildfire.

AFD’s Jeff Justus said this season, they are preparing for large wildfires and trying to meet the staffing needs to fight them.

“We’re not expecting anything good that’s for sure. We’re expecting high winds as usual [plus] we’re in the middle of a drought...and unfortunately about every four to five years, we average a major grass fire in this area,” said Justus. “We’re kind of due for one right now.”

The wildfire season is due to a combination of dryness and weather conditions like strong winds and low relative humidity.

Going into winter, we saw an 80-day streak with no precipitation, since then we’ve been receiving a little moister which is helping damper the major threat of big wildfires.

Our weather team stresses how dangerous it can be.

“When we have a Red Flag Fire warning, I like to kind of equate that to a tornado watch,” said Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave Oliver. “One fire that gets out of hand can be even more destructive than tornadoes. In fact, over the last several years, we’ve had more loss of property, we’ve had more loss life due to wildfires than we have tornadoes.”

Doppler Dave says this wildfire threat will end once we get frequent and significant moister.

AFD stresses to not throw out cigarette butts or pull your car into dead grass as heat under your car can start fire.

Outdoor burning is another potential wildfire danger. Welding and grinder equipment can start sparks and fires too.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.