Amarillo awaits for grant fund approval to improve Regional Bomb Squad and Regional Crime Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo approved applying for State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) grant funds to implement a Regional Bomb Squad Enhancement Project and an Amarillo Regional Crime Center.

Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police for the Amarillo Police Department, says the projects will increase regional safety in our area.

“The impact especially for the Crime Center is that it improves the safety of the community, the faster we will be able to respond to violent crimes and find out what’s going on and take the suspect into custody or whatever needs to happen, the safer the community is,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

The Regional Bomb Squad Enhancement project will replace an outdated x-ray device still used in the line of duty by the Amarillo Police Department Bomb Squad with a new unit according to the City of Amarillo.

“The x-ray equipment allows the bomb techs to look at suspicious packages remotely without having to actually touch the device and see what’s inside,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

Chief Birkenfeld says that this new piece of equipment should last 10 to 15 years.

The City of Amarillo says that the Regional Crime Center will help to support city and regional crime analysis and information sharing.

“The Regional Crime Center will bring information such as video feeds, license plate reader information, any type of data we can gather together to give our police officers information in real-time as far as what’s going on, our particular focus is on violent crimes,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

Chief Birkenfeld believes that this piece of funding for the Regional Crime Center will enhance what is already in place.

“The Crime Center enhancement was inspired by looking at what other cities are doing to improve their response to violent crimes. Technology is greatly advancing, especially for the ability to bring large amounts of data and process that data in a way that’s usable, and that’s what we plan to do with our real-time crime center to give officers the information they need as soon as the crime happens,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

According to the City of Amarillo the SHSP grant application requests $182,500 for the Regional Crime Center.

The City says that the SHSP grant application is asking for $32 thousand for the Regional Bomb Squad Enhancement project.

Both the Regional Crime Center and the Regional Bomb Squad Enhancement project proposals are submitted to the State of Texas Office of the Governor and are pending approval.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.