AC awarded grant to expand education opportunities for TDCJ prisoners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has received a grant to educate prisoners from Ascendium Education Group’s Ready for Pell initiative.

The initiative is designed to help institutions that provide postsecondary education in prison navigate the changes to Pell Grant programs for financial assistance, give the incarcerated new opportunities for education and increase economic mobility.

AC is one of 22 to receive the grant, which gives up to $120,000 in funding to expand postsecondary education in prison programs.

The school offers workforce education programs for male and female facilities within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Through the initiative, AC will begin offering intermediate diesel certificates to be completed in 11 months and offer a pathway to an associate of applied science in Diesel Transportation Technology.

