From 70s To Snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Panhandle will shift from windy and warm to windy and cold, with some snow. Ahead of the next weather maker clouds will increase late Wednesday and some showers are possible Wednesday night before much colder air arrives overnight. Windy conditions will continue and some snow accumulation up to a couple of inches is possible Thursday morning. The higher snow chances are across the northern Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.