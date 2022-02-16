Who's Hiring?
From 70s To Snow

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Panhandle will shift from windy and warm to windy and cold, with some snow. Ahead of the next weather maker clouds will increase late Wednesday and some showers are possible Wednesday night before much colder air arrives overnight. Windy conditions will continue and some snow accumulation up to a couple of inches is possible Thursday morning. The higher snow chances are across the northern Panhandle.

