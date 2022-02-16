3A No. 1 Canadian and Bushland advance to Area girls basketball
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day two of the high school girls basketball Bi-District playoffs ended with District 1-3A favorites advancing to Area. No. 1 Canadian defeated Abernathy and the Bushland Lady Falcons took down Childress.
BI-DISTRICT SCORES
CLASS 3A
Canadian 56, Abernathy 33
Childress 31, Bushland 43
Class 1A
Anton 8, Nazareth 74
Miami 49, White Deer 46
Wildorado 29, Springlake-Earth 49
