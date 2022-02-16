Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

3A No. 1 Canadian and Bushland advance to Area girls basketball

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day two of the high school girls basketball Bi-District playoffs ended with District 1-3A favorites advancing to Area. No. 1 Canadian defeated Abernathy and the Bushland Lady Falcons took down Childress.

BI-DISTRICT SCORES

CLASS 3A

Canadian 56, Abernathy 33

Childress 31, Bushland 43

Class 1A

Anton 8, Nazareth 74

Miami 49, White Deer 46

Wildorado 29, Springlake-Earth 49

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near 6th and Belleview in Amarillo
Amarillo police arrest man for assault after he ‘threatened’ people with gun
1 person dies in overnight rollover
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at gas station over the weekend
Isiah Williams
11-year-old boy has been located

Latest News

The Amarillo High Sandies celebrated another DI football signing. This time it was for a kicker...
Amarillo High’s Laminack signs with TCU football
GOAT
GOAT: Aidan Medina from Randall High School
VIDEO: Amarillo High’s Laminack signs with TCU football
VIDEO: 3A No. 1 Canadian and Bushland advance to Area girls basketball