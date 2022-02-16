3A No. 1 Canadian and Bushland advance to Area girls basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day two of the high school girls basketball Bi-District playoffs ended with District 1-3A favorites advancing to Area. No. 1 Canadian defeated Abernathy and the Bushland Lady Falcons took down Childress.

BI-DISTRICT SCORES

CLASS 3A

Canadian 56, Abernathy 33

Childress 31, Bushland 43

Class 1A

Anton 8, Nazareth 74

Miami 49, White Deer 46

Wildorado 29, Springlake-Earth 49

