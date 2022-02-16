Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

20 injured in Missouri school bus crash

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.(Source: Gray News/file)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District in southern Missouri.

Authorities reported 20 people were injured in the crash, KYTV reported.

The patrol said the driver drove off Highway 99 north of Thomasville around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.

The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

One student suffered moderate injuries, and emergency crews treated 17 other students were treated for minor injuries, the patrol said. Two adults were also treated for injuries.

Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt, the report said.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near 6th and Belleview in Amarillo
Isiah Williams
11-year-old boy has been located
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather turning into snow, bitter cold in the next 24 hours
The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.
Crews are responding to multiple fires in area, 2 homes and 8 buildings lost in Beaver County fire
The Randall County Fire Department is responding to a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane.
Grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane now contained

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather turning into snow, bitter cold in the next 24 hours
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight