Xcel Energy: Work will result in ‘brief outage’ in Westover Park area

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy says some customers living near Westover Park may be without power this afternoon as they work in the area.

The company will balance loading lines in the area of Westover Park near Arden Road.

Work will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and could result in brief outages.

“Lines can sometimes become overloaded in the same way household wiring can trip off if too many appliances are plugged into a single circuit,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director of Customer and Community Relations. “Overloads on power lines don’t often become apparent until extreme temperature swings cause customers to use more electricity than normal. Taking the brief outages today to shift the load will help prevent an unplanned outage for potentially thousands of customers when the weather turns cold later this week.”

If everything “goes according to plan”, Xcel Energy said 97 customers will lose power for no more than five to 10 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

