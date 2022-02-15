WT’s Schneider and WBU’s Barron named to Women’s Basketball HOF Class of 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KFDA) - The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced the names of their eight new members on Monday, including former West Texas A&M and Canyon head coach Bob Schneider and Wayland Baptist player Alice “Cookie” Barron.

2011 WTAMU Hall of Champions inductee, Schneider, is West Texas A&M women’s basketball’s all-time winningest coach. During his 25 stint at WT, the six-time Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year tallied a record of (585-163) while leading the Lady Buffs to nine conference championships and a National runner-up appearance in (1987-88).

Schneider (1,045-293) won 78 percent of his games during his 43 year tenure. He gained coaching experience from Darrouzett High, McLean, Canyon, Texas Woman’s University and WT. Schneider coached the Canyon Lady Eagles for 12 seasons, winning five State Championships. The Darrouzett native was elected to the Texas Girls Coaches Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.

Barron played basketball for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens and was part of their undefeated 1954-57 squad that tallied a (104-0) record. She helped guide WBU to three National Championships and was named Wayland’s Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1956-57. Barron also helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal in the 1957 FIBA World Championships.

The Class of 2022, which will be the 23rd group of inductees, will be honored in a ceremony that is slated for June 11 in Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.