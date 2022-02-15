Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WT’s Schneider and WBU’s Barron named to Women’s Basketball HOF Class of 2022

WT's Schneider and Wayland Baptist's Barron named to Women's Basketball HOF Class of 2022
WT's Schneider and Wayland Baptist's Barron named to Women's Basketball HOF Class of 2022(Source: WT and Women's Basketball HOF)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KFDA) - The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced the names of their eight new members on Monday, including former West Texas A&M and Canyon head coach Bob Schneider and Wayland Baptist player Alice “Cookie” Barron.

2011 WTAMU Hall of Champions inductee, Schneider, is West Texas A&M women’s basketball’s all-time winningest coach. During his 25 stint at WT, the six-time Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year tallied a record of (585-163) while leading the Lady Buffs to nine conference championships and a National runner-up appearance in (1987-88).

Schneider (1,045-293) won 78 percent of his games during his 43 year tenure. He gained coaching experience from Darrouzett High, McLean, Canyon, Texas Woman’s University and WT. Schneider coached the Canyon Lady Eagles for 12 seasons, winning five State Championships. The Darrouzett native was elected to the Texas Girls Coaches Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.

Barron played basketball for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens and was part of their undefeated 1954-57 squad that tallied a (104-0) record. She helped guide WBU to three National Championships and was named Wayland’s Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1956-57. Barron also helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal in the 1957 FIBA World Championships.

The Class of 2022, which will be the 23rd group of inductees, will be honored in a ceremony that is slated for June 11 in Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in overnight rollover
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Amarillo police arrest man for assault after he ‘threatened’ people with gun
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at gas station over the weekend

Latest News

Clarendon defeats Stratford 32-26 for the 2A Bi-District Championship.
UIL Bi-District girls basketball playoffs send Canyon, Clarendon and more to Area
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week will compete in his fourth UIL...
Randall senior Aidan Medina named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
Texas Panhandle Sports Network
Stream local high school basketball and soccer with TPSN and NewsChannel 10
VIDEO: Randall senior Aidan Medina named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week