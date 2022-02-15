UIL Bi-District girls basketball playoffs send Canyon, Clarendon and more to Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL Bi-District round of high school girls playoffs started Monday night and sent two 5A teams on to the Area Round, Amarillo High and Randall. Other wins include 4A No. 3 Canyon over Snyder, 2A Clarendon upsetting Stratford and 3A Spearman falling to No. 8 Idalou.

BI-DISTRICT SCORES

Class 5A

No. 5 Amarillo High 57, Lubbock Coronado 41

Randall 55, Abilene Wylie 40

Tascosa 59, No. 7 Lubbock Cooper 90

Class 4A

Snyder 15, No. 3 Canyon 74

Dumas 42, Lubbock Estacado 41

No. 9 Levelland 43, Pampa 26

Hereford 37, Big Spring 39

Class 3A

Spearman 31, No. 8 Idalou 59

No. 7 Shallowater 74, Dalhart 39

Muleshoe 55, Presidio 20

Class 2A

No. 1 Gruver 89, Memphis 15

Clarendon 32, Stratford 26

Bovina 45, Hale Center 42

No. 9 Panhandle 88, WT High 20

Vega 50, Lockney 58

Sunray 16, No. 10 Wellington 73

No. 16 Farwell 49, New Deal 33

Class 1A

Follett 39, Silverton 53

Claude 54, McLean 48

Happy 64, Hart 25

Valley 63, Fort Elliott 28

