UIL Bi-District girls basketball playoffs send Canyon, Clarendon and more to Area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL Bi-District round of high school girls playoffs started Monday night and sent two 5A teams on to the Area Round, Amarillo High and Randall. Other wins include 4A No. 3 Canyon over Snyder, 2A Clarendon upsetting Stratford and 3A Spearman falling to No. 8 Idalou.
BI-DISTRICT SCORES
Class 5A
No. 5 Amarillo High 57, Lubbock Coronado 41
Randall 55, Abilene Wylie 40
Tascosa 59, No. 7 Lubbock Cooper 90
Class 4A
Snyder 15, No. 3 Canyon 74
Dumas 42, Lubbock Estacado 41
No. 9 Levelland 43, Pampa 26
Hereford 37, Big Spring 39
Class 3A
Spearman 31, No. 8 Idalou 59
No. 7 Shallowater 74, Dalhart 39
Muleshoe 55, Presidio 20
Class 2A
No. 1 Gruver 89, Memphis 15
Clarendon 32, Stratford 26
Bovina 45, Hale Center 42
No. 9 Panhandle 88, WT High 20
Vega 50, Lockney 58
Sunray 16, No. 10 Wellington 73
No. 16 Farwell 49, New Deal 33
Class 1A
Follett 39, Silverton 53
Claude 54, McLean 48
Happy 64, Hart 25
Valley 63, Fort Elliott 28
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.