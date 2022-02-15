Transformation of historic St. Anthony’s hospital into senior living complex ongoing despite material shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The transformation of the historic St. Anthony’s hospital in Amarillo into a senior living complex is one step closer after the Potter County Commissioners Court Monday morning.

The Commonwealth Companies that plan to do the work is asking for financial help to close gaps in the plan for the creation of apartments in the building in the North Heights Neighborhood.

“This is due to some material shortages and shortfall that is to the tune of two million dollars,” said Mayor Pro Tem, Freda Powell.

All proposed options include: combinations of property tax rebates or abatements ($152,470), money from the North Heights Neighborhood improvement project ($300 thousand), and Federal American Rescue Plan money distributed by the City of Amarillo and Potter County which will be over $1.5 million.

“The vision for the St. Anthony’s project was to create affordable housing, which is low-income for senior citizens over the age 55-year-old. Once this project has materialized, the vision for the North Heights community is to continue the revitalization and increase economic development in that area,” said Powell.

North Heights Advisory Association board member, Julian Reese, says that the meeting is prompting a call-to-action for the North Heights Community.

“I feel a little more motivated, even more motivated, not discouraged,” said Reese. “We have communications issues and we need to get them resolved now.”

Powell says she is still feeling positive the Potter County Commissioners and City Council members can work together to save the $30 million project.

“I have a positive outlook because I know that our Potter County Commissioners as well as the City Council members will want to work together and do the best that we can to find the funding necessary to save this 30 million dollar project and move it forward. More than anything my biggest concern is that we continue to make sure that we’re doing not only the right thing for North Heights area, but it’s about North Amarillo and the community as a whole,” said Powell.

There was no decision from the Commissioners’ Court as whether the money will be allocated for the project.

The North Heights Advisory Association is meeting on February 24, to further plan for the transformation of St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.