Randall senior Aidan Medina named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week will compete in his fourth UIL State wrestling meet starting this Thursday. Meet Randall’s Aidan Medina.

Randall senior wrestler Medina loves the challenge on the mat.

“I started when I was three and actually started competing when I was four,” said Medina. “I like going out there and the dude knows he’s not going to be able to do anything back because I’m dominating the whole match.”

The four-time UIL State Qualifier placed second last year and third his sophomore season. Back in October he finished first out of 124 wrestlers in his weight class in the Las Vegas Monster Match.

“He’s just a really technical kid. He’s good on his feet. He can score from any position,” David Quirino, Randall wrestling head coach. “He’s really confident in that aspect and he teaches the kids some of his techniques. He’s just real reserved, keeps quiet, keeps to himself and let’s the wrestling speak for itself.”

Medina currently holds a 3.8 GPA at Randall. His goal after high school is to study engineering and continue building upon his family wrestling legacy.

“My grandpa started it. He was like a little Luchador in Mexico. He was like a little wrestler. It was cool,” said Medina. “They’ve all done their time. They’ve put in the work, so it’s my time to go out there and shine and show them that I can do what they did.”

The senior Randall captain has helped the Raiders win three consecutive UIL team State Championships.

“I liked it a lot. This has probably been best two years of wrestling in my life,” said Medina. “Just the people and knowing that you’re representing something bigger than yourself.”

Congratulations to Aidan Medina on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel 10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week.

