Potter and Randall counties to stream handling of ballots for primary elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Election offices in Potter and Randall counties will be streaming the handling of ballots in the primary election that started on Monday.

According to the new election law passed in Austin, counties with populations of more than one hundred thousand people, live streaming and recording is mandated.

Potter County Election Administrator Mylynn Huntley said viewers will not be able to read the ballots to see results.

The videos will be available starting Friday.

To view the Potter County livestream, click here.

To view the Randall County livestream, click here.

